WHO Reports Exponential Increase in Deaths From COVID-19

According to the agency, in the last 28 days of the current year, the number of deaths has increased by 65 percent compared to the previous 28 days.

In its most recent epidemiological update on COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in the last 28 days of the year there has been a decrease in new cases worldwide, however, the number of deaths has increased exponentially.

According to WHO, almost 20 million cases and more than 114 000 deaths have been reported in the period from January 2 to 29 this year.

Compared to the previous 28 days, these figures represent a 78 percent decrease in the number of new COVID-19 infections worldwide, while the number of deaths has increased by 65 percent.

"Epidemiological trends in recent weeks have been dominated by a large increase in cases and deaths in the Western Pacific Region," WHO said.

The agency reported that the number of new cases recorded in the last 28 days of the year decreased in all WHO regions. 81 percent in the Western Pacific region, 71 percent in Southeast Asia, 63 percent in Europe, 35 percent in the Americas, 20 percent in Africa, and 15 percent in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In terms of the highest number of deaths, it took out China, the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and Brazil.

"As of January 29, 2023, more than 753 million confirmed cases and more than 6.8 million deaths have been reported worldwide," the agency's report said.