Sweden Discards 8.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

The doses, equivalent to about 20 percent of the vaccine doses Sweden has purchased, were intended for booster vaccination.

The country's official international broadcaster, Radio Sweden, reported that the Swedish Public Health Agency has discarded nearly 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Sweden's former national vaccine coordinator, Richard Bergstrom, most are "doses that people have decided not to take, i.e. the third, fourth or fifth (booster) dose."

The discarded doses are valued at a total of 143 million dollars, Bergstrom told the radio station. "They were already purchased, and now they have to be destroyed."

According to statistics from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the discarded doses are equivalent to approximately 20 percent of the vaccine doses that Sweden has purchased.

The Public Health Agency reports that, as of Thursday, 88.2 percent of all persons aged 18 years and older have received at least one dose, while 86.4 percent have received two doses or more.

The global disparity in the vaccination against COVID-19 has been exposed by the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Countries with higher vaccine coverage "continue to stockpile more vaccine," while "low-income countries are still waiting" for injections, has said the WHO chief.