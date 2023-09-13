Rwanda: South-South Cooperation to Achieve UN SDGs

Rwanda has long been dedicated to nurturing South-South cooperation, recognizing its role as a conduit for sustainable development and a more interconnected world.

On Tuesday, delegates said that South-South cooperation holds immense potential to support countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They were speaking at an event in the Rwandan capital of Kigali to commemorate the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, which falls on Sept. 12 every year.

"As we gather today, I urge each of us to pause and contemplate the immense potential that South-South cooperation holds. It is not confined to the exchange of ideas or the signing of agreements; it is about forging enduring bonds of solidarity that will uplift our nations and transform our collective future," said Manasseh Nshuti, Rwandan minister of state in charge of the East African Community in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the event.

He believed that South-South cooperation holds much potential for unlocking countries' opportunities to achieve the SDGs. "By harnessing the power of collaboration and mutual support, we can achieve remarkable progress and enhance the quality of life for our citizens."

�� UN Resident Coordinator @OzonniaOjieo is joining @Cooperation_RW and partners in the celebration of UN Day on South-South cooperation, highlighting the importance of global solidarity and collaboration for a better future.#SouthSouthCooperation #SDGs. pic.twitter.com/BxhBeio5kA — UN Rwanda (@UNRwanda) September 12, 2023

Furthermore, he also highlighted that Rwanda has long been dedicated to nurturing South-South cooperation, recognizing its role as a conduit for sustainable development and a more interconnected world.

Addressing participants in a video message, Dima Al-Khatib, director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, said the celebrations to mark the Day present an opportunity to celebrate and reaffirm commitment to solidarity, equity and partnerships among countries and unlock the potential of South-South cooperation for the achievement of SDGs.

��September 12th is the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation.

The CGN Group has established long-term cooperative relationships with many developing countries. This regional cooperation and unity are one of the core principles of South-South cooperation.���� pic.twitter.com/b5gnrabYMr — CGN Group Official (@CGN_Group) September 13, 2023

Speaking at the event, Christine Nkulikiyinka, chief executive officer of the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, which is funded by the government to improve South-South cooperation, said the day is important to recognize the value and impact of collaboration in working together to overcome global challenges and put the countries within reach of achieving the SDGs.

"In our quest toward improving the quality of life of our people, South-South cooperation is increasingly becoming an important source of solution to common development challenges," she added.

The United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, focusing on the theme "Solidarity, Equity and Partnership: Unlocking South-South Cooperation to Achieve the SDGs" for this year, celebrates the economic, social and political developments made in recent years by regions and countries in the Global South and highlights UN efforts to work on technical cooperation among developing countries.