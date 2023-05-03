Heavy Rains Kill at Least 109 People in Rwanda

Rwanda Meteorology Agency indicated that the expected rainfall in many parts of the country will be slightly above the range of rainfall usually recorded in May.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rains and flooding that hit Rwanda's western and northern provinces have killed at least 109 people.

Western Province governor Francois Habitegeko told Rwanda Television that at least 95 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in his province.

Northern Province governor Dancille Nyirarugero also confirmed to the television that at least 14 people were killed by heavy rains over the last 48 hours.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this difficult time. We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide relief efforts and support to those affected by this disaster," Habitegeko said.

Massive floods after heavy rains in Rwanda, East Africa ����



At least 109 people now have been confirmed dead.



"Over the past five years, the Northern Province has experienced at least 1,500 disaster cases, mainly floods and landslides, which have resulted in over 200 fatalities and damaged over 5,000 homes," The New Times recalled.

"Floods have also destroyed four health centres, 16 churches, nine administrative offices, and 64 water supply systems, among other infrastructure. In addition, more than 3,000 hectares of crops have been washed away, and over 100 cows and 4,000 small livestock have died," it added, citing data from the Emergency Management Ministry (MINEMA).