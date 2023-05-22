Rwanda Marks Biodiversity Day With a Call to Protect Nature

"We need to educate future generations to understand the importance of biodiversity in everything we do for a brighter future," Environment Minister Mujawamariya said.

On Monday, Rwanda celebrates the International Day for Biological Diversity with a call on the public to reconnect with nature and prioritize biodiversity.

The event, organized by the Environment Ministry in Kigali, featured discussions about the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted last December as part of efforts to halt and reverse nature loss.

Speaking at the event, Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya said the country's development agenda recognizes the central role that biodiversity plays in terms of supporting national economic growth.

"We cannot develop our nation unless we put the environment at the heart of everything we do," Mujawamariya aid and warned against cutting down trees.

"We need to reverse this trend, and educate future generations to understand the importance of biodiversity in everything we do for a brighter future."

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) highlighted that Rwanda's biodiversity plays a critical role in ecosystem services such as ensuring water provision, air for breathing, controlling soil erosion and flooding, as well as climate change mitigation.

"Biodiversity is part of our lives. Growing up, I was surrounded by nature and this helped build my passion for protecting the environment and understand the importance of biodiversity. I encourage us all to reconnect with nature and prioritize biodiversity," REMA Director Juliet Kabera, said.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated this year under the theme "From agreement to action: Build Back Biodiversity" to remind nations that biodiversity is essential to ecosystem function and services delivery.