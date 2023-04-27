Remains of 587 Genocide Victims Exhumed in Western Rwanda

Rwandans started the commemoration activities to mark the 29th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide under the theme "Remember-Unite-Renew."

On Wednesday, remains of at least 587 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have been exhumed in the Rusizi district of western Rwanda, the national broadcaster Rwanda Television reported.

"We have discovered the remains of 587 genocide victims since we started the search on March 23 of this year," said Oswald Kabera, a genocide survivor and member of IBUKA, an umbrella organization of genocide survivors associations, was quoted as saying.

He said that the discovery of the remains came to light when a church in the district underwent terracing works as part of the land preparation for agriculture.

"The remains of one genocide victim were discovered in the process, which prompted the Rusizi district authorities to start a search for more genocide remains. This led to the discovery of additional remains," Kabera said.

Remains of the victims are still being discovered in many parts of this African country, 29 years after the genocide.

Rwandans on April 7 started the commemoration activities to mark the 29th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide under the theme "Remember-Unite-Renew."

Genocide commemoration activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which over one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed.