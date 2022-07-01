On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry also informed that its troops maintain control of the Linik oil refinery, the Matrosskaya mine, the TDB gelatin plant, and the town of Topolivka.

On Friday, Russian troops are fighting in the suburbs of Lisichansk, in the eastern region of Lugansk.

"Most of the towns on the outskirts of Lisichansk are under the control of the troops of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and Russia," LPR Ambassador in Russia Rodion Miroshnik said, adding that the offensive on Lishichansk and the advance towards the interior of the city are carried out "from four directions".

From the south, in the area of ​​the RTI rubber goods factory, "allied troops not only entered the city, but also carried out 'clean-up operations' in the surrounding blocks." From the north, "peacekeeping troops entered approximately three or four blocks into the urban area."

Lisichansk is also attacked from the east, where Russian forces and LPR troops managed to cross the Siverski Donets river, and from the southwest, where the town of Novodruzheska is subjected to artillery fire.

LPR Ambassador in Russia Rodion Miroshnik:

"God knows how many of them were left alive after massive artillery fire, but given this push they won't be able to hold this area for long," Miroshnik concluded.

The Ukrainian governor of the Lugansk region Serhiy Gaidai acknowledged that Russian troops are present in the vicinity of towns such as Topolivka, Vovchoyarivka, and Maloryazantsevo. He have also admitted that the Russians are holding the road between Topolivka and Lisichansk under siege from their artillery.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that its troops maintain control of the Linik oil refinery, the Matrosskaya mine, the TDB gelatin plant, and the town of Topolivka.