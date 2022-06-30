Russia Ready To Satisfy Friendly States’ Fertilizer Demand

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to satisfy the demand for fertilizers from agricultural producers in friendly countries.

The President made the remarks on Thursday at a meeting in Moscow with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"We are ready to fully satisfy the demand of agricultural producers from Indonesia and other friendly states for nitrogen, phosphate, potash fertilizers and raw materials for their production," Putin said.

According to the Russian President, the meeting centered on issues relevant to the global food crisis. Both presidents discussed the supply to the world market of foodstuffs, and other agricultural goods, including mineral fertilizers.

Putin said it is now crucial that supply chains disrupted by the sanctions be reestablished. "We certainly intend to continue performing in good faith our contractual commitments on supplies of foodstuffs, fertilizers, along with energy resources and other critical goods," he said.

Before reaching Moscow, the Indonesian leader attended this week's Group of Seven summit in Germany and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Joko Widodo had said he wanted to discuss the global food crisis with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, as both nations are major wheat suppliers on the world market, whereas Russia is also a major fertilizer exporter.

At a joint press conference with Putin following their meeting in the Kremlin, Widodo said, "I really appreciate President Putin, who has said he'll provide security guarantees for food and fertilizer supplies from both Ukraine and Russia."

The Indonesian President offered to act as a bridging link between Russia and Ukraine, expressing that his nation has no other interest than to see an immediate end to the ongoing conflict along with an early fixing of the food, fertilizer, and energy supply chain.

