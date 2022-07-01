Putin, Modi Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Bilateral Ties Over Phone

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening "the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India."

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the global food market, and bilateral economic ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone on Friday.

Putin said the Vodolymyr Zelensky's administration and its "Western patrons" were escalating the Ukrainian crisis and disrupting efforts to resolve it diplomatically. Modi "reiterated India's long-standing position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy" regarding the Ukrainian conflict.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening "the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," and discussed the development of bilateral trade and economic ties.

Putin said the current situation of the global food market was the result of "systemic mistakes by a number of countries," which have disrupted the free trade of food products and provoked price increases.

Despite the difficult situation, which has been further complicated by "the illegitimate anti-Russia sanctions," Russia has been and remains "a reliable producer and supplier of grain crops, fertilizer and energy carriers to Indian partners, among others," said Putin.

The conversation between the two leaders took place days after Modi made statements highlighting that the G7 Summit in Germany was taking place amid growing international tension.

"Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The impact of this geopolitical tension is not just limited to Europe. The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries," the Indian Prime Minister said, as reported by NDTV.