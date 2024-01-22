Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk Market Is Terrorism: Kremlin

"The Kiev regime continues to show its ferocious face," the Russian Presidency spokesman said.

On Sunday, Ukrainian forces hit a market in the west of Donetsk with a deadly artillery strike, killing at least 27 people and injuring 25 others.

The market was crowded when it was targeted by a barrage of 152-mm caliber and 155-mm caliber shells from the Ukrainian side, TASS news agency reported.

Among the injured, 18 were hospitalized, most of them in critical condition. Many of the wounded suffered severe injuries, such as penetrating wounds to vital organs and traumatic amputation of limbs.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations announced that the incident will be discussed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday. The Russian Foreign Ministry also plans to raise the issue at the UN events, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be present.

What does the market in Donetsk that was hit by Ukrainian forces look like today?



A market in the Donetsk district of Tekstilshchik came under artillery fire. The market was attacked on Sunday, when it is most crowded. 27 civilians were killed and 25 others injured, including… pic.twitter.com/W98LuReGys — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 22, 2024

On Monday, the Kremlin described the attack on the market in Donetsk, a city that was reincorporated into Russian territory since 2014, as a "terrorist act."

"This bombing is a monstrous terrorist act. The Kiev regime continues to show its ferocious face and deal blows against civilian infrastructure and the population. We strongly condemn it and, naturally, we will continue the special military operation to protect the people from this threat," Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

The market affected by the attack is located in the Tekstilshchik microdistrict and is located about ten kilometers from the front line. This attack occurs at a time of intensifying fighting on the Ukrainian eastern front, where Russian troops made progress on Sunday, according to the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).