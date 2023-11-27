Russia Has No Expansionist Plans in Europe: Lavrov

During the Primakov Readings debate forum held on Monday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured that Russia has no aggressive or expansionist plans in Europe.

The head of Russian diplomacy thus reacted to some words from the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who previously assured that Russia "will not stop if it takes Ukraine."

Lavrov added that Moscow should not think now about how to improve its ties with Europe, but at the same time "does not close the door" on sensible European actors.

He assured that his country will continue "fighting for truth and justice, so that the voice of all countries is heard, regardless of their size, government structure or level of economic development."

#Ukraine's intelligence says it planned the large-scale drone attacks on #Russia's regions a day earlier in retaliation for the unprecedented Shahed drone attacks Moscow launched on Kyiv the prior night.https://t.co/bi7AXudMps — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 27, 2023

Regarding the Russian economy, he insisted that it must learn to "produce everything on its own" so as not to depend on the "whims" of the West.

In Lavrov's opinion, sanctions against Russia will not disappear with the end of the war in Ukraine. So far, the West has imposed eleven packages of sanctions on Moscow and is now debating the twelfth package of restrictions.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry announced that the country's air defense forces had downed nine Ukrainian drones attempting to attack several Russian regions, including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed several drones flying towards Moscow over the Moscow region early Sunday morning. There were no casualties or property damage, he added.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz also said that two drones had been destroyed by the air defense system over the Bryansk region.