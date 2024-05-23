Russian Military Downs Air Targets Over Belgorod

Direct hits from projectiles have caused damage to two children's camps in the Russian city.

On Thursday, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that Russian air defense system shot down several air targets over his city.

In Belgorod, direct hits from projectiles have caused damage to two children's camps in the city. Besides, there was a fire of dry grass covering an area of 50 square meters.

Following the repulsion of a Ukrainian air attack in the village of Tavrovo, three private residential properties were left with shattered windows, damaged roofs, facades and fences.

Two private residential properties had their garage roofs damaged by shrapnel, and one vehicle was damaged. In Dubovoe, the roof of a private residence was penetrated. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Plus de 20 explosions ont été entendues dans le centre de Belgorod, une ville russe située à environ 40 km au nord de la frontière avec l'Ukraine, alors que l'alerte aux missiles a été réactivée, a rapporté jeudi l'agence russe RIA Novosti. https://t.co/axDrGxQMfo pic.twitter.com/9Bh8YRTfQ5 — Chine Nouvelle (@XHChineNouvelle) May 23, 2024

The text reads, "Over 20 explosions were heard in the center of Belgorod, a Russian town about 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine, when the missile alert was reactivated, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday."

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin will travel to Belarus after the start this Tuesday of the tactical nuclear maneuvers in the Southern Military District, in which the former Soviet republic will also participate.

In the afternoon, he will meet in Minsk with President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss the development of the strategic partnership between both countries and the prospects for integration within the framework of the State Union.

Putin and Lukashenko will also discuss the strengthening of common security, the situation in the region and the joint reaction to the threats posed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

