Explosion in St Petersburg Leaves Seven Injured

An explosion at the Budionni Military Communications Academy, north of the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, left seven soldiers wounded on Friday, local authorities said.

They also indicated that all the victims were transferred to a medical centre, while two of them are reported to be in serious condition.

"The incident at the St Petersburg Communications Academy is the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence and is not terrorist in nature," said Governor Alexandr Beglov.

The operational services and representatives of the command of the Leningrad Military District work at the site of the incident to determine its causes and circumstances.

Основные версии к этому часу об инциденте в Военной академии связи Санкт-Петербурга: теракт и взрыв учебного боеприпаса. Есть, как минимум, 2 тяжелораненых курсантов pic.twitter.com/LfPlqPMjr9 — Светалина (@yORNjKzE9aarGLY) May 17, 2024 The text reads,

The main versions of this hour about the incident at the Military Communications Academy Sankt-Peterburga: the attack and explosion of a training ammunition. There are, as minimum, 2 seriously injured cadets

For its part, the press service of the Leningrad Military District reported that a World War II-era munition accidentally detonated at the Military Academy.