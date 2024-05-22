Russia Denies Launching Anti-Satellite Weapon Into Space

The U.S. allegations took as reference the recent launch of a Soyuz-2.1 b vehicle on May 17.

On Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has not violated international law in any way, commenting on U.S. allegations that Moscow had launched an anti-satellite weapon into space on May 17.

Recently, the U.S. Pentagon claimed that Russia had launched a satellite into low-Earth orbit that "is likely a counter-space weapon presumably capable of attacking other satellites."

"We are acting in accordance with international law, and are not violating anything. We have repeatedly advocated for a ban on the deployment of any weapons into space. Unfortunately, our initiatives have been rejected, including by the United States," Peskov added.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington's allegations were fake news. "Russia strongly opposes the deployment of strike weapons in low-Earth orbit," said Ryabkov, adding that Moscow's policies on this matter will not change.

On Wednesday, the head of Kharkov's civil-military administration Vitali Ganchevel announced that Russian troops control 36 localities in the Kupiansk district.

He also mentioned that Russian forces are close to controlling 13 other towns, eight of which are in the capital's Kharkiv district. In this way, this city will soon be under Russian control.

On May 10, Russia launched a major offensive in the Kharkiv region, forcing Ukrainian troops to withdraw from some sectors of the front.