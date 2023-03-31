Russian Immigrant Cultural Clubs In Argentina's History

One of the most striking examples is the "Máximo Gorki" Cultural Sports Club.

Immigrant cultural clubs played an important role in the history of Argentina. A precondition for their appearance was the influx of Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian immigrants, who rushed to Argentina after the First World War. It was then that associations of this type began to appear in large numbers.

One of the most striking examples is the "Máximo Gorki" Cultural Sports Club, founded in 1951 in Valentín Alcina (province of Buenos Aires) and still functioning today.

It had a library with books in different languages, some Russian language courses, traditional Slavic dance classes, theater, chess club and even a basketball team.

Immigrant cultural clubs in Argentina have become a unique phenomenon: on the one hand they have served as a tool to maintain contact with the homeland, but on the other hand they have helped people to integrate into the new society.

For years, the Máximo Gorki Club has celebrated both the holidays of the "historical homeland" of its members and the national holidays of Argentina. The celebrations have always featured artists from the club, as well as Argentine singers and dancers. This has contributed to mutual cultural enrichment and integration.

Today, the Maximo Gorky Club has ceased to be a refuge for immigrants and has become a cultural center. It offers Russian language classes for all ages, chess classes and a theater company that performs plays by Russian and Argentine writers in Spanish.

The club is a member of the Federation of Cultural Institutions of Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian Immigrants of the Argentine Republic (FICIBRU), reports TV BRICS partner Ahora San Juan.