Argentina To Hold General Election in October

The general election will also choose the vice president, 24 senators, 130 Chamber of Deputies members and 43 Southern Common Market parliamentarians.

Argentina will hold the general election for the 2023-2027 presidential term on Oct. 22, the National Electoral Chamber announced Thursday.

Mandatory primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 13. Political parties can present one list of primary candidates and voting is mandatory for citizens.

Primary candidates must obtain at least 1.5 percent of the total votes in order to be eligible for the October election.

The general election will also choose the vice president, 24 senators, 130 Chamber of Deputies members and 43 Southern Common Market parliamentarians.

In October, a presidential ticket must obtain 45 percent of the votes, or 40 percent with a difference of at least 10 percentage points over the second place to win the race.

If necessary, a run-off election between the top two vote-getters will be held on Nov. 19, when a simple majority will determine the winner.

According to the South American country's Constitution, current President Alberto Fernandez is allowed to run for a second term.