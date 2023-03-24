Argentines Commemorate the Day of Memory, Truth and Justice

They will pay tribute to the memory of over 30,000 citizens who were detained, tortured, murdered, and disappeared by the dictatorship.

On Friday, thousands of human rights defenders, workers, students, and activists will march in Argentina to commemorate the Day of Memory, Truth, and Justice.

Every year on March 24, Argentines carry out actions to remember and reject the beginning of the Gen. Jorge Videla's dictatorship (1976-1981), which went down in history as the most bloody and violent regime in the history of this South American country.

In Buenos Aires, the march called by the Memory, Truth and Justice Coordinator will start from the Congress at 12:00 local time. Two hours later, the march called by the grandmothers and mothers of Mayo Square will start from Mayo Avenue.

Through these and other symbolic acts, Argentines will pay tribute to the memory of over 30,000 citizens who were detained, tortured, murdered, and disappeared by the Videla regime.

On this day in 1976, Argentina’s President Isabel Martínez de Perón is deposed in a US-backed military coup led by General Jorge Rafael Videla.



Secretary of State Henry Kissinger telling told the leadership of the neo-fascist junta to destroy their left-wing enemies quickly… pic.twitter.com/j5gQxiTqqb — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) March 24, 2023

They will also demand the continuity of judicial processes against the military responsible for horrendous crimes against humanity, among which is the kidnapping of babies that were taken from political prisoners and illegally delivered to families abroad.

This will be the first time in decades that the Day of Memory, Truth and Justice will be celebrated without the presence of Hebe de Bonafini, the iconic Mayo Square mother who died in November 2022.

Since the return of democracy in 1983, the repeal of the laws that prevented the prosecution of military personnel has allowed some 300 criminal proceedings to be initiated against those who tortured and murdered leftist militants and social activists during the implementation of the U.S. counterinsurgency strategy called "Condor Operation."