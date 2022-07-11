Russian Gas to Europe via Nord Stream 1 Temporarily Suspended

According to the operator Nord Stream AG, the flow through the gas pipeline will be deactivated until July 21 for technical reasons.



Russia on Monday temporarily suspended gas shipments to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to scheduled annual preventive maintenance operations.

According to the operator Nord Stream AG, the flow through the pipeline will be deactivated until July 21. During this period, a test of mechanical components and pipeline systems will be carried out to ensure efficient, safe and reliable operation of the system.

Since last June, Nord Stream 1 has been operating at 40 percent of its capacity due, according to Russia, to the fact that Canada, because of sanctions against Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine, has not returned some turbines that were under repair and are needed for pumping fuel.

Last year's Nord Stream maintenance work was carried out between July 13 and 23.

Russia announced last June a further 33 percent reduction in the pipeline's capacity, which the Russian company Gazprom justified with problems with the technical overhaul of the German company Siemens turbines used in the pumping stations.

In view of the announcement of the temporary suspension of gas deliveries, the European countries served by Nord Stream 1 expressed their concern about the continuity of their imports of Russian gas, which due to the conflict in Ukraine were reduced in recent weeks and could soon be completely exhausted.

A prolonged supply disruption would aggravate the energy crisis in which Europe is already struggling, with soaring prices and fears of a very difficult winter.

Russia has rejected any hint of Moscow using oil and gas as a weapon of political pressure on the European Union and NATO.