Germany Declares 2ND Stage of Gas Emergency Plan


Germany's government on Thursday declared the second stage of the country's national gas emergency plan, after Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline were reduced to 40 percent of capacity.
"The situation is serious," said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, describing the cutback in gas supplies as an "economic attack."
Although Germany's gas storage facilities have been filled to a greater extent than in the previous year, the desired storage level before winter is "hardly achievable without additional measures," Habeck said.