Russia Is Capable of Ensuring Europe’s Energy Security

"Russia is still able to guarantee the full energy security of Europe," Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said asked by journalists about the resumption of gas supplies via Nord Stream.

Last month, Russia's Gazprom reduced capacity on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40 percent of usual levels due to delays in returning equipment that Germany's Siemens Energy is repairing in Canada.

"We completely reject any hints or direct statements that the Russian side is using gas or oil as a weapon of political pressure. This is not the case," the Kremlin spokesman said to Germany's request about a Nord Stream turbine under repair in Canada.

In connection with the Nord Stream turbine issue, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck have asked Canada to send the turbine to Germany and not to Russia in case it had any legal doubts about it.

Asked by journalists about the resumption of gas supply through Nord Stream following the return of the turbine, Peskov said the delivery of the turbine will ensure an increase in Russian gas supply through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"There is a certain routine work on gas pipelines, these works are carried out every year. Nobody invented any new work. If this turbine comes after repair, it will allow increased volumes," the Russian diplomat said, expressing concern over the delay in the delivery of the turbine.

In addition, Peskov said that "Russia is consistently fulfilling all its obligations, and Russia is still able to guarantee the full energy security of Europe. And Russia is able to guarantee the prevention of sky-high bills for electricity and heat, which taxpayers in European countries are now receiving."