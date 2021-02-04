Russian FM Rejects Ukraine's Hostility Against Nicaragua

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, rejected Thursday during a press conference the unilateral coercive measures that Ukraine imposed last Tuesday against Nicaragua.

From Moscow, the official described as "an act of desperation" the step taken by the Ukrainian authorities, who thus reacted "to the appointment of the honorary consul in the Republic of Crimea by the Government of that Central American country," she said.

The Russian MFA representative explained that since 2017 Ukraine and Nicaragua have not been trading partners, so "there is nothing that can be sanctioned," she appreciated.

She emphasized that the Republic of Crimea is a part of Russia and "the opening of consular representations of foreign states on the territory of Russia is a matter of our bilateral relations with those states" and "does not concern third countries, including Ukraine," he said.

She also urged Volodymir Zelensky's government to stop trying to influence bilateral contacts between Russia and other countries.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has voted to impose sanctions on Nicaragua over its continued refusal to close it's honorary consulate in Crimea. 322 MPs voted in favour of the resolution. — Uki Life Abroad (@UkiLifeAbroad) February 2, 2021

The unilateral coercive measures approved by the Ukrainian Parliament against Nicaragua include restrictions on trade operations between the two countries, both in imports and exports, and the suspension of financial and economic obligations with the Caribbean nation.

Also, transfers of technology and intellectual property were prohibited, and the complete cessation of transit flights, transportation, and resources in the Ukrainian territory, among others.

Last November, the Nicaraguan ambassador to Russia, Alba Azucena Torres, delivered in the city of Simferopol (Crimea) the credentials letter to open her diplomatic mission there.

Crimea split from Ukraine after holding a referendum in March 2014, in which more than 96 percent of voters democratically supported unification with Russia.