Nicaragua: COVID-19 Vaccination Supported by India and COVAX

On Monday, the Nicaraguan government announced that the country would receive the firsts batch of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days through a donation made by the Indian government.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo said that "India has also allocated a donation to the Nicaraguan people. We will announce all this as soon as we receive the announcement and the commitments regarding delivery dates from the solidarity government of India."

Moreover, the official confirmed that the World Health Organization would deliver more than half a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility.

"Our appreciation to the Alliance, our appreciation to the WHO, our appreciation to the COVAX mechanism because we will be receiving very soon, the first delivery of 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization's COVAX mechanism," Murillo said.

Through the COVAX mechanism, Nicaragua aims at vaccinating 20 percent of its population, which represents 2,697,056 doses.