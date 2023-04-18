Russian FM Lavrov Arrives in Venezuela to Meet President Maduro

He will also hold meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

On Tuesday morning, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Caracas for a dialogue with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and for high-level meetings with officials from the Bolivarian Government.

This visit is part of a Latin American tour in which the Russian diplomat visited Brazil in the previous days and will travel to Nicaragua and Cuba after staying in Venezuelan territory.

Previously, during the launch of a new television program on Monday night, President Maduro announced that Lavrov will visit his country to hold meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"I am going to receive him at the Miraflores Palace to review issues related to Russia-Venezuela cooperation, Russia's presence in Latin America and the Caribbean for the good of our region, and world geopolitics. It will be quite an interesting conversation," the Bolivarian leader pointed out.

“Cuba and Venezuela, their socialist revolutions are beacons of hope for working class people.”



Claudia de la Cruz of the People’s Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) gives a POWERFUL speech on reclaiming working class history and fighting against imperialism.#SanctionsTribunal pic.twitter.com/NMfIEMrEo5 — International People's Tribunal on US Imperialism (@SanctionsTrib) April 18, 2023

President Maduro also mentioned that he was lucky to have "a good, beautiful, and deep friendship" with Lavrov, whom he considered "an experienced man" since he has been Russian Foreign Minister for over a decade. "Lavrov is one of the most influential men in international politics,” the Bolivarian leader commented.

On Monday, while on an official visit to Brazil, the Russian diplomat strongly criticized the sanctions that the U.S. and its allies impose on those sovereign countries that do not agree with Washington's geopolitical designs.

"The West wants to maintain its financial and political positions," Lavrov said, recalling that Russia supports Brazil's desire to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).