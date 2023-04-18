Russia Wants to Know Details of the Brazilian Peace Initiative

FM Lavrov handed Lula da SIlva a letter from President Putin inviting him to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that his country wants to know more details of the Brazilian initiative for peace in Ukraine.

"Regarding the Brazilian initiative, it is premature to assess it. We must have more information and details," he said, adding that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is precisely visiting the South American country to find out about the peace proposal.

"Any idea that takes Russia's interests and concerns into account deserves attention," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine in 2022, Brazil has maintained a neutral position and rejected the imposition of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Seymour Hersh: The CIA Knows Ukrainian Officials Are Skimming US Aid

Hersh says the CIA estimates at least $400 million was embezzled last year in funds earmarked for diesel payments

by Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #CIA #Ukraine #Russia #SeymourHersh #NATO https://t.co/RHP9gLFmPe pic.twitter.com/sDENJjKrn1 — Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) April 12, 2023

During his visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the Brazilian President Lula da Silva insisted on creating a "G20 for peace" in Ukraine with the participation of Latin American countries.

He also criticized the United States and the European Union for continuing to contribute to the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict.

"The decision to go to war was made by two countries. And now what we are trying to build is a group of countries that have nothing to do with war, that do not want war, that want to build peace in the world. , so that we can talk to both Russia and Ukraine," the Brazilian leader said.

On Monday, Lavrov arrived in Brazil as part of a Latin American tour that includes visits to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. He handed Lula da SIlva a letter from President Vladimir Putin inviting him to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.