Russian District in State of Emergency After Helicopter Raid

The Russian Investigative Committee said that two Ukrainian combat helicopters carried out six cross-border air raids on residential buildings.

Authorities in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region decreed a state of emergency Thursday following an attack recorded in the village of Klimovo by two Ukrainian combat helicopters, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

"Two combat helicopters equipped with offensive heavy weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces illegally broke into Russian airspace. Flying at low altitude and acting deliberately, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo," the Committee reported.

According to the document, quoted by the TASS agency, the measure will be implemented until further notice on the territory of the Klimovsky district.

Following the incident in the border locality, the advisor to the Russian Health Minister Alexei Kuznetsov said that at least eight people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized. In addition, a pregnant woman and a child were among those affected.

The governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, commented that the attack also caused damage to several houses, such as partially destroyed structures, broken glass, torn roofs, among others. The Russian authorities have initiated a process to find those responsible for the attack.

The Russian Federal Security Service also reported another attack on Wednesday against the Novye Yurkovichi border checkpoint, located in the region.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that there was an attack from Ukraine on the village of Spodaryushino, which did not leave any people dead or wounded. The residents were evacuated.

These actions are taking place amid the special military operation launched by Russia on February 24, aimed at defending the population of Donbas, denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time.