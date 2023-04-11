Soon the whole world will celebrate the Day of Astronautics, marking the first human spaceflight, carried out by the Russian Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.

Over the past weekend, cosmonauts completed preparations for the spacewalk (VKD-56), scheduled for April 19, in accordance with the programme of the Russian segment of the station, as reported by Roscosmos.

They reviewed in detail the onboard documentation and preliminary cyclogram output, made preparations for the transition slot service module "Zvezda" and a small research module "Poisk", selected and tested equipment and tools, conducted functional diagnostics of the musculature of the hands of Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin by veloergometer VB-3M module "Zvezda", and also prepared battery packs for the "Orlan-MKS spacesuits".

Members of the Russian crew conducted an open broadcast of images and photos of the life and activities of the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin to the ground receiving stations of amateur radio stations all over the world via the Amateur Radio channel "About Gagarin from Outer Space.

As part of this experiment, the cosmonauts made contact with students of the Vologda College of Communications and Information Technology and of the Kant Baltic Federal University, located in Kaliningrad.

According to recently leaked Pentagon documents there are 15 French soldiers active in the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/2OCaowdna5 — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) April 10, 2023

Images of the Earth were also taken to analyze the environmental situation of the Econ-M project. In addition, the crew did a scheduled cleaning of the Russian segment of the ISS and maintenance of the internal LCS.

Soon the whole world will celebrate the Day of Astronautics, marking the first human spaceflight, carried out by the Russian Yuri Gagarin on 12 April 1961. That landmark flight opened outer space to humankind.

Our cosmonauts were also the first human beings to go into space, setting records for the longest time in space, both in terms of a single mission, and the number of times they orbited the Earth.