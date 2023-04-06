The Russian defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian artillery has fired at positions of 14 Ukrainian soldiers who had deliberately surrendered near Avdeevka, adding that all of them were killed in the fire.

"The Kiev regime deliberately destroys its military personnel with artillery fire to suppress attempts to leave their positions and retreat under the attack of Russian troops," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry also stated that, on Wednesday, Russian forces were involved in clashes near Avdeyevka. A Ukrainian brigade commander informed the Russian side of his intention to surrender during the clash.

The ministry said that the Russian soldiers have completely totally stopped the offensive and allowed Ukrainian forces to pass through safely.

"Taking into account the fact that it was already dark, Ukrainian servicemen were placed in a dugout until the morning for subsequent transfer to the rear zone of the Russian group. At night, Ukrainian artillery deliberately opened heavy fire on the dugout where the surrendered Ukrainian servicemen were located … As a result of a deliberate artillery attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all fourteen Ukrainian servicemen who laid down their arms were killed," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that a sabotage and reconnaissance group by Ukrainian forces that tried to penetrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk region was defeated by artillery fire and dispersed.

Prior within the day, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said the border division of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) avoided a break-in attempted near Sluchovsk by 20 members of a Ukrainian disrupt and surveillance group.