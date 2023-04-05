Russia Open to Global Partnership; No Intention to Isolate

"...Russia is open to constructive partnership with all countries; we do not intend to isolate ourselves from anyone..."

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is open to valuable participation with all nations and has no desire to isolate itself.

According to the President, such approaches are laid out within the Russian Foreign Policy Concept established on March 31.

"I would like to stress Russia is open to constructive partnership with all countries; we do not intend to isolate ourselves from anyone, we have no preconceived or what's more hostile intentions towards anyone," Putin said.

"We hope that our partners will adhere to the principles of equality and mutual benefit in their relations with us," the president expressed.

Putin referred that this document envisions Russia's national interest in the setting of a complex, powerfully changing world.

The president also stated that such document also provides for essential points and targets, as well as key regions with respect to Russian strategy.

"The most important thing is that Russia, as a sovereign and self-sufficient state, will be actively pursuing a balanced, multi-course foreign policy prioritizing our domestic development and with particular awareness to the responsibility to maintain stability and security at the global and regional levels," Putin added.