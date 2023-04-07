Biden Extends Sanctions Against Russia for One Year

Biden has expanded for one year the regime of anti-Russian sanctions imposed under pretext

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has apprised the US Congress of the decision to prolong the implementation of restrictive measures against Russian for an additional year.

As per the official statement issued by the White House through the Letters to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation released today, Biden has expanded for one year the regime of anti-Russian sanctions imposed under the pretext of Russia’s alleged interference into US elections and violation of principles of international law among other things.

"The actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the message reads.

It also states that Russia is conducting "specified harmful foreign activities" against the United States, "in particular, efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners," "malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners".

The President claims that Russia is violating "well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states."

According to the official communiqué of the actual Washington administration, Russia continues "to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

"Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in the letters.