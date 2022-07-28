Russia to Symmetrically Respond to Finland, Sweden, and NATO

The Russian government has again assured that it will respond symmetrically to NATO's military buildup in Finland and Sweden after they accede to the bloc.

"Our responses will be symmetrical to these steps...Russia's reaction to these events will be necessary and sufficient; I am sure that we will be able to protect our interests, protect the interests of our country, ensure its security, the security of our citizens with the necessary means," assured Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

The Russian representative said that Moscow is ready to cope with the military presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Finland and Sweden after the two countries accede to the bloc.

As for the possible provocations of these two NATO candidates, he made it clear that Finland and Sweden can choose different routes of advancement within the Alliance framework and decide to create bases on their territories and station offensive weapons.

According to the former Russian president, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO would only make the situation in the region more challenging "in terms of ensuring security for all." Moreover, Medvedev said that, in his opinion, such a measure would deteriorate security in the Baltic region and turn it into a "sea dominated by NATO."

In this regard, he emphasized that the accession of these countries will also affect their diplomatic relations with Moscow. "Relations with neutral Sweden will also be reviewed," he said.

In the meantime, at the end of last June, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, which was confirmed by a statement issued by NATO heads of state and government.

At the same time, the Kremlin warns Finland and Sweden that joining NATO will not strengthen their security and calls the decision "another serious mistake that will have far-reaching consequences."