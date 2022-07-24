Russia FM Lavrov Arrives in Egypt to Start African Tour

It is expected that during the current talks, the Russian and Egyptian delegations will pay special attention to the situation around Ukraine, in particular as it relates to food supplies to Egypt.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Egypt on Saturday as part of his tour of several African countries, where he continues his agenda of cooperation and strengthening of strategic agreements.

According to the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Lavrov arrived in Cairo (Egyptian capital) where he will meet on Sunday with government officials.

It is expected that during the current talks the parties will pay special attention to the situation around Ukraine, in particular to food supplies to Egypt. The Arab republic is the largest importer of wheat in the world, buying between 11 and 13 million tons annually, which is only half of the country's needs.

Russia and Ukraine are the main exporters of wheat to Egypt. The conflict in Ukraine and Western anti-Russian sanctions have disrupted key grain supply chains. According to the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, Egypt's strategic grain reserves will last for several months. Under these conditions, it can be expected that Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry will discuss in detail Russian wheat supplies to the Arab Republic.

Another possible topic on the agenda of talks is the energy sector considering that the construction of the first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant in the country has recently begun on the Mediterranean coast.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova emphasized that while Russia contributes to the construction of a multipolar world, the White House travels around the world to insist on suffocating Moscow, "U.S. diplomats run from house to house in different countries and beg not to be photographed with Lavrov, so that Russia does not use these photos as proof of the lack of isolation," she said.

Despite attempts by the United States to delegitimize Russian foreign policy, Foreign Minister Lavrov noted that the West's warlike actions trigger destruction, "the algorithm of Western policy consists in inventing fake news, then inflating it into a global catastrophe," he added.