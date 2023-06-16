Putin Thanks the United Arab Emirates for Mediation in Ukraine

He stated that the United Arab Emirates is a "good and convenient" partner for Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed, for his country's mediation in prisoner exchanges and other humanitarian matters between Russia and Ukraine.

"I would like to thank you for your efforts to resolve the humanitarian issues related to the events in Ukraine," Putin told him in a meeting held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Kremlin leader stated that the United Arab Emirates is a "good and convenient" partner for Russia, and the relations between the two countries are developing "quite successfully."

Putin highlighted the significant increase in Russian tourists in the United Arab Emirates, which reached nearly a million last year.

This is the moment almost 100 Ukrainian service members returned after a prisoner swap with Russia. pic.twitter.com/rjIGlp0bTk — CGTN Europe (@CGTNEurope) June 12, 2023

Bin Zayed assured that his country is willing to do what is necessary to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Ukraine and assist in humanitarian matters.

In June 2022, Abu Dhabi approached Moscow with a proposal to mediate in humanitarian exchanges with Ukraine. The latest exchange involving the United Arab Emirates took place in February 2023.

"The group of released Russian servicemen includes individuals of a 'sensitive category,' whose exchange became possible thanks to the mediation efforts of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates," the Russian Defense Ministry reported on February.