Russia to Produce Two Vaccines Against COVID-19 From Autumn

Vaccination against COVID-19 will begin once scientists guarantee the drugs' full safety.

Russia’s Social Policy Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that her country will begin the mass production of two vaccines against the new coronavirus from September.

In a virtual meeting with President Vladimir Putin, she specified that those vaccines are being developed by the Gamaleya Research Center and the Vector Center.

"The Russian government is now analyzing the production volumes of both vaccines," she added.

Putin stressed that vaccination against COVID-19 should begin once scientists guarantee the drugs' "full safety."

He also called not to rush with the lifting of the health restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic because the situation may still worsen.

"According to experts, the situation with the spread of the coronavirus might get worse. We have to calculate all the risks well," stressed the Russian president.

In the last two months, the daily average of new infections in Russia has decreased constantly and is almost twice less than the average daily number of cases registered in May, when this country reached the peak of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, Russia had reported 828,990 COVID-19 cases and 13,673 deaths.