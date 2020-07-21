Russia Rejects Report On Alleged Interference In UK Politics

Russian officials have angrily rejected the conclusions of the so-called Russia report, accusing the UK of taking a leading role in Russophobia.

Russia today rejected a report published on Tuesday by the British parliament on alleged Russian interference in UK domestic policy, calling it Russophobic and untrue, and seeking to distract from a loss of status due to the Brexit crisis.

The document of the parliamentary committee on intelligence and security of the House of Commons accuses Moscow of cyber attacks and disseminating disinformation, allegedly through the channel Russia Today, influencing the vote to define Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, known as Brexit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that Russia never interfered in any other country's electoral processes.

The document of the referred legislative committee was prepared last October. Still, it had to wait until now, after the new composition of the committee of intelligence and security had been defined the previous week.

Russia has not and will never interfere in UK internal affairs. As for cyberthreats, we have numerously offered to establish a professional �������� dialogue in order to thoroughly consider all possible issues. And yet there is no answer. Read our comment: https://t.co/MrSG9rPpYy pic.twitter.com/g6OeXm21i5 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) July 16, 2020

The Russian government denounced that London is now changing the terms for presenting its accusations, moving from the "very probable" involvement of this country to that of "almost certainly," by explaining the nonexistence of real evidence against Moscow.

In the recent past, London also has used the term of Russia's "very probable responsibility" in the case of the alleged poisoning of the Russian ex-military intelligence agent, Sergei Skripal, in March 2018, together with his daughter Julia, in the English village of Salisbury.

Based on this accusation, the United Kingdom organized a diplomatic boycott against Russia and applied unilateral sanctions, without showing any concrete evidence.