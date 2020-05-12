Covid-19: Russia Is Second Most Affected Country in the World

In the last 24 hours, 107 patients have died, bringing the number of deaths associated with coronavirus to 2,116.

The COVID-19 pandemic recorded more than 10,000 cases in Russia in the last 24 hours, for a total of 232,000 people who tested positive for the illness, making Russia the second most affected country in the world in terms of the number of infections.

The number of infections in Russia is only exceeded by the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University balance sheet, updated on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours in Russia, 10,899 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in 83 regions, including 4,704 cases without clinical symptoms," the Russian center responsible for fighting the virus reported in a statement released by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

This new report comes hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that as of Tuesday some of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic will be lifted.

Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the normalisation of business life and restoration of the economy, employment and incomes https://t.co/7FrD2lOTyC pic.twitter.com/KqL3zNYGGy — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) April 30, 2020

In Moscow, 5,392 new cases have been detected in one day, bringing the total number of infected people in the Russian capital to 121,301.

In terms of recoveries, 43,512 people have overcome the disease, including 3,711 who have been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

The United States remains the affected country, both in terms of number of infections and deaths, with 1.3 million positive cases and more than 80,000 deaths.