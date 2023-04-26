Russia to Host International Conference on AI for Business

The 2023 Innopolis Conference will cover topics related to generative AI, the search for new materials, working with big data, and the challenges of AI applications.

From August 17 to 18, the city of Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan will host the Artificial Intelligence for Business Conference (AI IN 2023), an international event in which experts from 19 countries will discuss AI applications in activities related to oil, drug development, energy, and other industries.

The Innopolis University is in charge of organizing the AI IN 2023 conference, which will have TV BRICS as one of its main partners.

Confirmed speakers include Nobel Prize-winning physicist Konstantin Novoselov, Yandex Director of Artificial Intelligence Technology Development Aleksandr Kraynov, X5 Group Director of Data Analytics Mikhail Neverov, Skoltech Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence Director Evgeny Burnaev, and Innopolis University professors Adil Khan and Ajit Abraham.

The AI IN 2023 conference will cover topics related to issues on the global agenda: generative AI, the search for new materials, working with big data, and the challenges of AI applications at the regional and city levels.

“What the Commission has proposed is a strong artificial intelligence board.”



Lucilla Sioli, DG Connect’s director for AI and digital industry, talks about the EU executive’s next steps in AI regulation �� pic.twitter.com/bQXeVA2l33 — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) April 26, 2023

"AI IN 2023 will be our second industry conference on artificial intelligence. This year it is gaining international status with invited experts on the most topical issues related to the development and application of artificial intelligence," said Ramil Kuleev, the director of the Institute of Artificial Intelligence at Innopolis University.

"These are the development of neural networks, smart oil extraction, drones in cities, and the transformation of the IT sector. This conference will be an important discussion platform for the business community, developers and researchers, where together we will evaluate the most promising directions of development of the most promising technology of our time," he added.

In addition to 15 business-focused discussions, the conference will feature visionary lectures by futurologists, presentations by international vendors with case studies, a drone race, a battle of start-ups, and meetings of heads of leading international universities to exchange experiences and establish internship programmes.