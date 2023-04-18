Venezuela and China Cooperate to Train Scientists

China also invited the South American nation to participate in the International Research Station.

On Tuesday, Venezuela agreed with China to reinforce the training program for scientists and researchers in the technological area.

The Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez met in Caracas with representatives of China to review and expand the links of "bilateral cooperation in space matters", a framework signed in January 2005.

The delegations "agreed to strengthen the training and human exchange program, to continue training Venezuelans in the scientific and technological area," the Bolivarian authorities said, noting that Venezuela was invited to join the Chinese lunar and space exploration.

China invited the South American nation to participate in the International Research Station (ILRS), a project of the Chinese space program, which has reached milestones such as the successful landing of a probe on the moon. the far side of the Moon in January 2019.

Dominica ���� has been working for years with Cuba ���� and Venezuela ���� and now increasingly with China ���� to fight climate change, tackle poverty and further develop its economy.

This is what South-South cooperation can deliver. We must celebrate and promote it. pic.twitter.com/YWxXI89nVc — Aaron Kiely (@Aaron_Kiely) April 3, 2023

The ILRS, a project jointly proposed by China and Russia, is expected to be operational in 2035. It will serve to study the evolution of the Moon.

"These space cooperation agreements need to be renewed and expanded for the new times and the new challenges that are presented today," said Minister Jimenez.

During the meeting with the Chinese representatives, the Venezuelan government pointed out the importance of developing programs to promote interest in space and science in children.