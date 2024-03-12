Russia to Deepen Political Dialogue With Latin America: Lavrov

He also called for maintaining cultural, educational, and humanitarian cooperation on a pragmatic basis and not constrained by ideologies.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov said that his nation will deepen multilateral and bilateral political dialogue with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to enhance trade and investments.

His statements occurred during a meeting in Moscow with Latin American diplomats held ahead of the Russian presidential elections scheduled from Friday to Sunday.

Lavrov also called for maintaining cultural, educational, and humanitarian cooperation "on a pragmatic basis and not constrained by ideologies, taking into account national interests, equality of rights, and mutual benefit."

During the Moscow meeting, Latin American diplomats exchanged views on a wide range of issues in the international situation.

"Participants analyzed various aspects of the changes occurring within the world order leading to the strengthening of its multipolar structure, in which Latin America plays an important role," the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Through diplomatic encounters like these, Moscow seeks to contrast with Western diplomacy, which Russia accuses of meddling in its internal affairs.

In early March, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized European ambassadors accredited in Moscow for refusing to participate in a similar meeting.

"If they don't fulfill their function, what are they doing?" she said, criticizing Western diplomats who preferred to attend the funeral of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

In response to these events, Russian Security Council deputy head Dmitry Medvedev called for "expelling" the ambassadors who declined Lavrov's invitation.

