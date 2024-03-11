Russia, Iran and China Conduct Joint Maritime Maneuvers

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that the purpose of the manoeuvres is to check the safety of maritime economic activities in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian, Chinese and Russian forces join forces to conduct the naval maneuver "Maritime Security Belt 2024" in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

The Kremlin also reported that the Russian ships have arrived on Monday at the Iranian port of Chabahar, to participate in the maneuvers.

Iran has stated that other objective of the manoeuvres is also to strengthen regional security, promote collective cooperation and show capabilities to give concerted support to world peace and maritime security.

Update: China, Iran and Russia begin Joint Naval Drill "Maritime Security Belt 2024" in the northern part of the Indian Ocean today!! New alliance is a huge threat to the United States and NATO!

In addition, countries such as Kazakhstan, Oman, South Africa, Pakistan and Azerbaijan will participate as observers.

In recent days, the Gulf of Oman has been shaken by attacks on Western ships by Hutu forces, who assault boats in retaliation for the genocide in Gaza.