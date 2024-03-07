Russia Requires Us Ambassador for Possible Interference Plans

Despite being called to attention in 2022 the ambassador did not cease her activity with ill-intentioned and anti-Russian NGOs.

The Russian government called on Thursday the American ambassador Lynne Tracy accused of cooperation with foreign organizations, described as unintended in Russian territory and their plans of interference in the elections.

On the eve of the presidential elections, the government announced a strong rebuke to any attempt to intervene in the electoral process.

That was the case of three US diplomats, who, in Moscow’s words, "tried to implement anti-Russian orientation programs and projects with the support of the embassy" and "to recruit agents of influence on the pretext of educational and cultural exchanges".

In warning the Kremlin delivered to U.S Ambassador Lynne Tracy, a complaint where she is accused of "promoting attitudes and values alien to Russian society"

The same communiqué asked him to "avoid any subversive action and the dissemination of disinformation before the presidential elections of March 15-17".

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned against expelling US embassy employees if they were involved in such subversive actions.