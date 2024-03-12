Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Attacks in Koursk and Belgorod Regions

On Tuesday, the Russian army confirmed that its forces managed to repel Ukrainian attacks with missiles and artillery against the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

“Since this morning, Tetkino village in the Glushkovsky district has been shelled. An Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group carried out a shootout and attempted to advance. But he didn't make it," Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said.

The Glushkovsky district, which is one of the six border districts of the Kursk region, has been a periodic target of Ukrainian shelling.

“Our Armed Forces and the Federal Security Service thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to enter the Russian border territory in the Belgorod and Kursk regions,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian attack began around 3 a.m. after intense shelling of civilian targets.

Russian man goes outside to film the battles going on in his town between the Russian Army and the Russian volunteer soldiers allied with Ukraine which crossed over this morning into Russia.



— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 12, 2024

"Supported by tanks and armored fighting vehicles, Ukrainian terrorist formations attempted to simultaneously invade the Russian Federation from three directions in the Odnorobovka, Nekhoteevka and Spodaryushino areas of the Belgorod region," the Russian military said and explained that those Invading forces were repelled by airstrikes, missiles, and artillery.

The Federal Security Service announced the neutralization of 100 fighters, six tanks, French-made Caesar cannons, and 20 armored vehicles.

So far, operational air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 25 drones: 11 over the Kursk region, seven over the Belgorod region, two over the Moscow and Orel regions, and one in the Leningrad, Bryansk and Tula regions.