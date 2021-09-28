    • Live
News > Russia

Russia and Vietnam Reject Divisions in Asia-Pacific Region

Published 28 September 2021
Opinion

Russian FM Lavrov, during a joint press briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart Boy Thanh Son, said that Moscow and Hanoi agree on the need to build an equal and indivisible security architecture,  commensurate with the realities of that region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia and Vietnam describe the attempts at drawing new dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific region as counterproductive.

In a joint press briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart, Boy Thanh Son, after official talks, Lavrov said that Moscow and Hanoi agree on the need to build an equal and indivisible security architecture, and commensurate with the realities of that region.

He stressed that both countries have similar approaches to the most pressing current problems, from the interaction within the framework of the United Nations to the situation in Asia-Pacific.

Boy Thanh Son said Vietnam highly appreciates Russia's contribution to promoting peace and stability in the region and supports Moscow's intention to increase cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Vietnamese representative assured that Russia is a faithful partner of strategic importance for his country, and described the Russian people as a good and faithful friend that 'will always be with Vietnam on our development path.'

by teleSUR/capc-MS
