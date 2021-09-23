Russia and US Will Continue Negotiations on Strategic Stability

The first of these face-to-face meetings took place on July 28, at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, led by Russian deputy FM Riabkov and the U.S. first deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman.

Representatives from Russia and the United States will hold new talks on strategic stability and disarmament next week in Geneva, Washington's ambassador to this country, John Sullivan, confirmed today.

In his speech at the 21st annual business and investment conference of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, the diplomat stressed that both countries began a dialogue in different areas such as cybersecurity and strategic stability.

Two weeks ago, Russian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Riabkov, announced the meeting and acknowledged that both parties maintain contacts that he described as intense.

On that occasion, the Russian official acknowledged that the approaches of Moscow and Washington do not coincide in everything, which is why these meetings are held.

He emphasized that the objective is to 'start the process' and analyze in detail where the parties have differences while finding common work areas, 'where there is some perspective,' he said.

High-level mil-mil talks always useful & this Milley-Gerasimov meeting good prelude to US #Russia strategic stability talks set for Geneva Sept 30. https://t.co/fkU96cadf6 — Laura Kennedy (@AmbKennedy_ret) September 22, 2021

The talks extend the agreements reached at the June 16 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart, Joseph Biden.

Moscow has criticized Washington's withdrawal from the most important international agreements on strategic nuclear stability in recent years.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted earlier this year the signing by the United States of the extension of the Treaty for the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Weapons (Start III) for five years.