Venezuela's Minister Arreaza Meets Lavrov in Moscow

The Russian minister confirmed that his country rejects the U.S. blockade and coercive measures against the Bolivarian revolution.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow to analyze the prospects of their nations’ bilateral relations.

Besides addressing global issues, they examined the role their countries play in the United Nations (UN) system and other international organizations. In this regard, Lavrov reiterated that his country rejects the U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela, which included a threat of an eventual military intervention.

The Russian minister stressed that the most important task on the international community's agenda is to avoid violations against the right of countries to choose their development path for themselves.

Arreaza said Venezuela has brotherhood ties with Russia. "Multilateral coordination, bilateral relationship. We are always on the path of justice together," he stressed, adding that both countries have over 260 signed agreements and about 50 deals in progress in different strategic areas.