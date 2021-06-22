Venezuela's Minister Arreaza Meets Lavrov in Moscow

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow to analyze the prospects of their nations’ bilateral relations.
Besides addressing global issues, they examined the role their countries play in the United Nations (UN) system and other international organizations. In this regard, Lavrov reiterated that his country rejects the U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela, which included a threat of an eventual military intervention.
The Russian minister stressed that the most important task on the international community's agenda is to avoid violations against the right of countries to choose their development path for themselves.
Arreaza said Venezuela has brotherhood ties with Russia. "Multilateral coordination, bilateral relationship. We are always on the path of justice together," he stressed, adding that both countries have over 260 signed agreements and about 50 deals in progress in different strategic areas.
The Bolivarian minister also assured that both countries would accelerate and deepen even more their strategic partnership.
Venezuela and Russia have maintained diplomatic relations for the last 76 years. In 2021, both countries will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Friendship and Cooperation Treaty, which contributed to the substantive strengthening of bilateral relations after the emergence of the Bolivarian Revolution in 1999.
The following year, Presidents Hugo Chavez and Vladimir Putin held a first meeting aimed at diversifying the relations between both nations.