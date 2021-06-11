NATO "Ready to Cooperate With Russia Through Existing Channels"

NATO member states leaders are expected to gather in Brussels on Monday to approve a new strategy of the Atlantic alliance and discuss Russia, China, as well as alleged "threats" to the bloc in the coming decade.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday, just days ahead of a major summit, that NATO is ready to cooperate with Russia through existing communication channels.

Stoltenberg told reporters that Moscow has so far not affirmatively responded to NATO's proposal of holding a Russia-NATO Council meeting.

On Monday, the bloc's head similarly said that NATO was interested in speaking with Russia and awaited a response from Russia regarding a potential meeting.

NEW: The Pentagon Chief claims the US and its NATO are ready to "FIGHT and WIN" if "deterrence campaigns" against China and Russia fail.



While the US hasn't won a war this century, it has succeeded at using endless lies and propaganda to justify more wars with no accountability. pic.twitter.com/FeJT758703 — Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) June 10, 2021

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has stated that Russia would not avoid dialogue with the alliance and, on the contrary, that NATO was the one that did not wish to accept Moscow’s offer to de-escalate and resume of military contacts.

Stoltenberg's recent comments come ahead of the upcoming NATO summit that will take place in Brussels on Monday June 14, during which participants are expected to discuss Russia, China, and other challenges the bloc faces over the coming decade to.