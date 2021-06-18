    • Live
Russia Congratulates Guterres on His Re-Election as UN Chief

  • U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a news conference in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2021.

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a news conference in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 18 June 2021
Opinion

On Friday, the General Assembly reappointed Antonio Guterres for a second term as United Nations Secretary-General.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin congratulated Portugal's Antonio Guterres on his re-election as UN secretary-general for a second term.

"The decision of the General Assembly fully confirms your great political prestige," Putin told Guterres through written communication.

"I am convinced that, as before, your activity will allow to increase the effectiveness of UN mechanisms, strengthen the coordinating role of the organization in global affairs," he added.

On Friday, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir confirmed that Guterres will remain at the helm of the United Nations for another five years after receiving the unconditional support of the Security Council (UNSC) on June 8.

The Secretary-General's work meets "the highest standards of effectiveness, competence, and integrity" and "a firm commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the UNSC President Sven Jurgenson said. 

Guterres took over as UN Secretary-General in January 2017 after defeating the candidacies of personalities such as the current head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva or the then Director of UNESCO Irina Bokova.

On this occasion, the Portuguese diplomat did not compete with anyone since no country formally nominated those who sought to run for the position during the last few months. His new term will begin on January 1, 2022, and end on December 31, 2026.

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
