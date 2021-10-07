Russia and Iran Discuss Afghanistan Reconstruction Support

Moscow and Tehran agree that Afghans suffered from Washington's geopolitical experiments for two decades.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian met in Moscow. Both countries are interested in promoting further international cooperation to help in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Lavrov announced that his country and Iran are coordinating efforts to implement aid initiatives in Afghanistan, a country whose current situation is the result of the intervention carried out by the United States and its allies.

“Afghanistan must stop being a source of regional and global instability. We call on the new Afghan authorities to fight uncompromisingly against terrorist groups, as well as illegal drug and gun trafficking,” the Russian minister stressed.

Moscow and Tehran agree that Afghans "suffered for two decades from Washington's geopolitical experiments and have a legitimate right to prosperity and peace in their own land," he added.

Lavrov emphasized that the country needs to achieve the stabilization of its internal political situation. Moreover, it should guarantee equilibrium between all ethnic, religious, and political groups and ensure they are included in the decision-making structures.

Abdollahian raised the alarm about the presence of Israel in the Caucasus and stressed that Tehran would not tolerate a geopolitical shift in the region. He added that Iran expects Russia to be responsive to any possible change in the region's borders and the activities of terrorists and 'Zionist regime movements', which threaten regional peace and stability.

Both foreign affairs ministers also examined the possibility of accelerating the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Lavrov insisted that this nuclear agreement should be implemented without conditions or additions, alluding to the unilateral restrictive measures and pressures that the U.S. continues to apply against Tehran.