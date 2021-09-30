China Donates Emergency Supplies To Afghanistan

During the last decades, Afghanistan has experienced a permanent civil war, which altered the living conditions of its population. Forced displacement and poverty define the current situation.

A batch of emergency supplies donated by China arrived at Afghanistan's Kabul International Airport on Wednesday night and was handed over to the Afghan side.

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and acting minister of refugee affairs of the Afghan caretaker government Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

Wang said at the ceremony that amid many difficulties, China managed to arrange the emergency humanitarian aid materials for Afghanistan in a short time, which included blankets, down jackets and other winter supplies urgently needed by the Afghan people.

The ambassador said China will continue to prepare for other aid materials including food aid, which are expected to arrive before long. Haqqani thanked China for providing the emergency supplies as many Afghan people are experiencing a difficult time.

We have restarted our humanitarian response in Afghanistan, where around 14 million people are going hungry. "Millions worry daily about how to feed their children, our programmes play a crucial role in meeting huge needs." Victor Moses, Country Director https://t.co/JoYySggtXn pic.twitter.com/GPrw3tNUIw — CARE International UK (@careintuk) September 30, 2021

During the last decades, Afghanistan has experienced a permanent civil war, which altered the living conditions of its population. Since 2012, for example, 5.5 million Afghans have been displaced due to armed violence. About 634,000 of them were forced to leave their homes in the last 9 months.

Poverty levels have not decreased either. In this week, Ghor Province authorities reported that about 300 children suffering from malnutrition have been taken to the hospital and 17 of them have died over the past six months.

The Ghor Health Department Director Mawlawi Ehsanullah confirmed the figures and commented that the authorities have been in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) to solve the current health care challenges.

