Taliban Pledge to Distribute Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

The international community pledged more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid to the Afghan people on Monday, September 13, and recognized that the Taliban must ensure that all men, women, and children be assisted.

Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi on Tuesday thanked the international community for its over $1 billion humanitarian aid promised and said it would be distributed transparently among those in need.

Mr. Motaqi said in his first press conference that his country's central bank — Afghanistan Bank — will deliver the humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, the Khaama Press news agency reported.

Motaqi urged the United States to release Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves and remove the names of Taliban leaders from its black list. These moves were included in the Doha Agreement, which paved the way for the U.S. military withdrawal and the guarantee of radicals not to allow terrorists operating from Afghan soil, therefore the Taliban claim it is being violated.

Taliban asks for additional humanitarian aid a day after the international community pledged more than $1B to help Afghanistan recover from two decades of war pic.twitter.com/igIDEteC2K — TRT World (@trtworld) September 14, 2021

The Mujahideen conquered Kabul on August 15, after a swift military offensive that encountered little or no resistance as it passed through some twenty cities, while the United States and NATO pulled their troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation.

The Taliban control a more impoverished nation, with 11 million refugees, 5 million internally displaced and most of the population on the brink of famine.