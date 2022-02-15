Russia Withdraws Some Troops from Border Area Near Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov explained the troop withdrawal was previously scheduled and has nothing to do with the Western "hysteria."

On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Minister spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov announced that his country began withdrawing some soldiers and military equipment that were located on Russian territory near the border with Ukraine.

""The Western and Southern military districts that have fulfilled their missions have already started boarding trains and trucks. Today they will go to their garrisons," he said, specifying that the military exercises will continue until Feb. 20.

The Armed Forces "continue activities for the preparation of the troops, in which practically all the military constituencies, fleets and airborne units participate."

Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov explained the troop withdrawal was previously scheduled and has nothing to do with the Western "hysteria."

"We do it regardless of what others think and regardless of the 'information terrorism' that is taking place," Lavrov said, referring to reports in Western media of an "impending" Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again confirmed that his administration has no interest in initiating a military conflict in Europe.

"Do we want war? Of course not," he said, adding that his country proposed holding negotiations so that European security is the result of an agreement that responds to everyone's interests.